The January content slate for HBO Max has been released, and it includes a mix of archived AEW programming alongside the streaming debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest film.

One of AEW’s biggest events of 2025 will soon be available on the platform. All In: Texas, which took place in July at Globe Life Field in Arlington, is scheduled to hit HBO Max on Friday, January 16, roughly six months after the pay-per-view was held.

Additional AEW archive material is also on the way.

On Friday, January 30, episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage from the summer of 2022 will be added to the service. HBO Max’s description teases the content as the period where “an undisputed AEW World Champion is crowned, and a future World Champion makes his return.”

As of now, there are no indications that AEW’s live programming will be affected in January. No preemptions are currently scheduled for either Dynamite or Collision.

The month will also feature a high-profile film release tied to the wrestling world.

Dwayne Johnson’s biopic The Smashing Machine, based on the life of former MMA star Mark Kerr, will debut on HBO Max on Friday, January 23, after initially releasing in theaters this past October. The A24 film struggled at the box office, finishing with approximately $20 million in worldwide revenue, but still managed to earn Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt Golden Globe nominations.