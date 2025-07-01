Chad Gable will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Gable is scheduled for surgery and will be absent from television.

He appeared backstage with his arm in a sling while talking to American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) and Ivy Nile.

Chad Gable says we never know if El Grande Americano will show up while he’s away 👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/uF5CLu9i1T — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 30, 2025

Sheamus and Rusev’s history was highlighted during their match on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

As the two squared off in singles action, Michael Cole reflected on their past, referencing their time together in WWE’s League of Nations faction, which also included Wade Barrett and Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio).

Cole mentioned Del Rio by name during the broadcast. El Patron is currently working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the promotion WWE acquired in April.

Alberto originally wrestled in WWE from 2008 to 2014.

Roxanne Perez has reclaimed championship gold.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a major change to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture. With Liv Morgan out of action, Roxanne Perez will step in as Raquel Rodriguez’s new tag team partner and officially assume co-champion status.

Pearce and Aldis also revealed that Perez and Rodriguez will defend the titles at WWE Evolution in a multi-brand match featuring one team each from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.