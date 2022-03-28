WWE has announced that The Steiner Brothers, Rick & Scott Steiner, will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

This news was first reported by Reddit insider kermit125, who has been accurate about many past WWE stories, several weeks ago.

The brothers are considered by many to be one of the greatest tag teams of all-time. They have won titles in various promotions including the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Titles as well as being 2-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Scott is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Despite past comments made by Scott about the company and Triple H, it appears things have been smoothed over.

The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony will air this Friday night after SmackDown on Peacock from the American Airlines Center. They join The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell in the class. Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award for sacrificing his life for his son in a tragic riptide incident in 2020.