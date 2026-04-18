The Street Profits may have been off WWE television for a while, but don’t expect Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to stay quiet for long.

The popular tag team duo has not wrestled on WWE programming since their last televised appearance on the October 10th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where they challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Their most recent in-ring outing came shortly after, during an NXT live event loop in January.

Since then, fans have been wondering about their status.

During WrestleMania 42 week, Ford and Dawkins were spotted by Instagram user Keya Redd, where the two addressed their absence in a humorous way—suggesting they may have “called it a career.”

“You know, ladies and gentlemen, you guys have probably been wondering what The Street Profits have been doing for the last six months,” Ford stated. “Uh, retired.”

Dawkins doubled down on the joke, even spelling it out for emphasis.

“Give me an R, give me an E, a T, an I, an R, an E, a D, retired.”