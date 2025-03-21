On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) made their first appearance as WWE Tag Team Champions with a new theme, moving away from their previous “bringing the swag” motto.

Ford reflected on their four-year journey to regain the titles, while Dawkins spoke about the doubts they faced over the years, but now their championship reign made it all worthwhile. Ford also emphasized his trust in Dawkins. Their celebration was interrupted by Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel, who declared that Legado Del Fantasma was ready to take the titles. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) also appeared, reminding everyone they are the number one contenders.

For the second consecutive week, WWE SmackDown aired a teaser featuring a mystery luchador. The teaser included an orange aesthetic, showcasing the luchador posing and shadow training.

The first teaser originally aired on the March 14th episode of SmackDown.

In a recent YouTube video, former WWE Superstar Maven reflected on his 2004 rivalry with Triple H.

After Survivor Series 2004, Maven was given the chance to challenge Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship as part of a storyline where the winning team would take control of WWE RAW for a month. Each team member would have control for a week, with Maven being the first to serve as GM. Despite this significant opportunity, Maven felt he had disappointed during his main event title match against Triple H.

On his RAW main event match with Triple H: “The only thing I wanted for this night was to not make him look stupid. I wanted to raise my game to his level. I wanted to look like I belonged. He shouldn’t have had to call the entire match move for move, that’s just proof that I wasn’t ready to be in the position that I was in. So it comes to no surprise that this would be the last time I would be in the main event. I wasn’t ready.”

On being able to work with Triple H: “Hunter’s good. Hunter has the ability to turn it on and off. He can go from character mode to back to being just Hunter. He’s an easy one to do any pre-tapes or any promos or anything with. I wish I would have had an opportunity to do much more with him during my career.”

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Drew McIntyre to appear.