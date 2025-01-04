Nick Aldis is back with another late-breaking announcement.

Ahead of the first three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown tonight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the SmackDown General Manager appeared in his second video announcement on social media regarding the show.

Aldis announced that The Street Profits are injured, and as a result, DIY will now defend their WWE Tag-Team Championships tonight against The Motor City Machine Guns.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.