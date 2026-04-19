The Street Profits may not be around as often these days, but don’t worry, they’ve got a perfectly good explanation.

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely (see video below), where the popular duo was asked about their recent absence from WWE programming.

In true Street Profits fashion, the two initially leaned into their ongoing joke about being done with the business altogether.

“We’re global ambassadors for the company now,” Ford said. “We want to go out and see the world. Enjoy life a little bit.”

Dawkins quickly followed up by fully embracing the bit and introducing their supposed new roles.

“Y’all ready for this? [clears throat] Hello, this is global ambassador Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. Call us the Global Ambassador Profits, if you will.”

Just in case there was still any confusion, Ford doubled down with one more reminder.

“Retired,” Ford said. “Retired, y’all. Retired Profits. RP.”

As noted on Saturday, Ford and Dawkins were also joking about being retired after being asked about not appearing in a match in WWE since October of 2025.

“You know, ladies and gentlemen, you guys have probably been wondering what The Street Profits have been doing for the last six months,” Ford stated. “Uh, retired.”

Dawkins doubled down on the joke, even spelling it out for emphasis.

“Give me an R, give me an E, a T, an I, an R, an E, a D, retired.”

During WrestleMania 42 Saturday, Bianca Belair, the significant other of Montez Ford, appeared for the first time in months to announce she is pregnant.