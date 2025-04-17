Despite not being scheduled to compete on the WrestleMania 41 main card at Allegiant Stadium this weekend, WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are keeping a positive outlook.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are set to defend their titles this Friday night on WrestleMania SmackDown against the debuting Motor City Machine Guns. However, as of now, they’re not booked for a match on either night of the two-night WrestleMania event in Las Vegas.

The duo recently appeared on the It Is What It Is podcast and addressed their absence from the grandest stage of them all.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t want to ride the pine,” Dawkins admitted. “But hey, sometimes you’ve got to play your role. You’ve got to ride the bench sometimes. But you know what? We’re on SmackDown. We’re defending the titles. We’re going to handle business against the Motor City Machine Guns. We’re gonna beat those boys down.”

Dawkins also promised they’ll still deliver when it counts. “We’re going to go out there and put on a show,” he added.

WWE has lined up several high-profile matches for this Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena. In addition to the tag title bout, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green—also not scheduled for a WrestleMania match—will team with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre to take on Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in six-woman tag team action.

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is also set to return on Friday night’s special edition of SmackDown, giving other Superstars left off the WrestleMania card a chance to shine.

Cam’ron asks the Street Profits why they are the tag team champions if they are only wrestling on Wrestlemania Smackdown and not Wrestlemania. “Why are you the champions and on the undercard?” Dawkins replied “I would be lying if I said ‘I wanna ride the pine’ but sometimes… pic.twitter.com/F7cTKgtpac — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) April 17, 2025

(H/T to Ian Carey of F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)