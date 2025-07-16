Count on The System to go to any lengths for payback against DarkState.

The faction — Brian Myers, JDC, and Eddie Edwards — has been a dominant force in TNA Wrestling. But on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, they crossed enemy lines. Interrupting a match featuring DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin against Joe Hendry, Trick Williams, and Mike Santana, The System stormed in and sparked a full-blown brawl.

Their motive? Retaliation. Just days earlier on TNA iMPACT!, Cutler James, Lennox, Shugars, and Griffin had launched a brutal attack on The System.

The NXT Women’s Championship was up for grabs at WWE Evolution 2, with reigning champion Jacy Jayne defending her title against Jordynne Grace. Anticipating interference from Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, Grace brought Blake Monroe to the ring for backup.

However, the plan backfired when Monroe shockingly betrayed Grace, costing her the match — and the title.

Furious, Grace made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of NXT, interrupting an EVOLVE Women’s Championship bout between Karmen Petrovic and champion Kali Armstrong. She laid out both women before demanding Monroe face her in the ring.

WWE NXT Assistant General Managers Robert Stone and Stevie Turner came out instead, informing Grace that Monroe wasn’t in the building. Moments later, a pre-recorded message from Monroe aired, inviting Grace to witness her singles debut on next week’s episode of NXT in Houston.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs

* Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

* Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

* The Undertaker confronts Trick Williams.

* The TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s Champion will appear.