The title changes at TNA Victory Road continue.

For the third time in three straight title matches, a championship has changed hands in San Antonio, Texas.

At the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event on September 13, Zachary Wentz lost to “Speedball” Mike Bailey, dropping the X-Division title to him for the first title change of the evening.

In the second title change of the show, Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna bested Masha Slamovich and Tasha Steelz to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship.

For the third title change, The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, with a big assist from Alisha Edwards at ringside, defeated ABC duo Chris Bey and Ace Austin to recapture the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.