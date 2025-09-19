A major multi-person showdown has been confirmed for next month’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view.
On the September 18 episode of TNA iMPACT, officials announced that The System — consisting of Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC — will collide with Order 4 in a Hardcore War on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Order 4 will be represented by Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, and The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler), setting the stage for a violent clash at TNA’s biggest annual event.
Bound For Glory takes place live on October 12 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.
BREAKING: Order 4 collides with The System in HARDCORE WAR at #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on October 12 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.@MustafaAli_X @TheJohnSkyler @TheJasonHotch @RealTSteelz @BigBillCollier @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards @MrsAIPAlisha @Myers_Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/fsplgecqZE
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 19, 2025