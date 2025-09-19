A major multi-person showdown has been confirmed for next month’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

On the September 18 episode of TNA iMPACT, officials announced that The System — consisting of Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC — will collide with Order 4 in a Hardcore War on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Order 4 will be represented by Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, and The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler), setting the stage for a violent clash at TNA’s biggest annual event.

Bound For Glory takes place live on October 12 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.