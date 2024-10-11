Hurricane Milton hit the state of Florida on Wednesday night as a strong Cat 3 with 120 MPH sustained winds at landfall, and the damage is widespread.

One of the areas impacted was Tampa, FL and Tropicana Field, which is the home of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and the site of WWE’s ThunderDome during the COVID-19 era.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the roof of the building was completely shredded by the storm.

Tropicana Field has now issued a statement on the damage, which you can read below:

“During the past couple weeks, our beloved city, region and state have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are devastated by the damage incurred by so many. Our priority is supporting our community and our staff. We are fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt by the damage to our ballpark last night. Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building. We ask for your patience at this time, and we encourage those who can to donate to organizations in our community that are assisting those directly impacted by these storms.”

On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, we send our best wishes to everyone affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.