A WWE LFG standout may be hinting at a major move to the main roster.

Penina Tuilaepa, who competed during the first season of WWE LFG, recently teased becoming the newest member of Solo Sikoa’s faction on SmackDown.

The tease came after Sikoa remarked on last week’s episode that there’s “something missing” in his MFT group. That comment sparked speculation among fans — and one of them suggested on Twitter that Tuilaepa, now known as PJ Vasa, could be the missing piece.

WWE filed a trademark for the “PJ Vasa” name on September 28, and Tuilaepa later confirmed on social media that she’ll be using it as her new in-ring name going forward on the NXT brand.

When a fan floated the idea of her joining Sikoa’s stable, Vasa replied with a cryptic response that only fueled more speculation, writing:

“👀👀.”

A few weeks back, a shocking incident unfolded at Rikishi’s KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy. During a scheduled match, Raja Jackson allegedly went off script and launched a brutal attack on Syko Stu. The situation quickly drew attention online, with many speculating that WWE might have issued quiet disciplinary action toward Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and other members of the MFT due to their ties to the school.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “Off The Top” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer broke his silence and said,

“Bloodline, the timeline again. To be honest, I haven’t really watched it. I’m just laying low for a bit. Unless the kids hit me up to watch it, then I’ll probably, you know what I mean? If I’m not busy enough to, you know. But yeah. Well, you know, I’m always gonna stand on business for my family. You know what I mean? And this is just me, you know what I mean?”

“Like, did we really, did we really, really give Solo something? Like, I mean, okay, when he won the strap, okay, what did we do? Well, we just needed to—what? What did the booking committee do? What did the company do? You know? And so at the end of the day, it is what it is. I guess at this moment here, the only real thing going on is the bag. You know what I mean?”

“It ain’t about the talent anymore. I don’t think—if you’re trying to question Samoa in Dynasty, can they work, blah, blah, blah—well, I think you go ahead and you can answer that yourself. You, you, and it ain’t nothing that’s been given, right? There’s a reason why they put a strap on a person, you know? I don’t know, maybe the person is just that person, the right, the good for business to carry the belt. I don’t know, but it’s just me. What do I know?”