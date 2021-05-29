One of the marquee matchups for tomorrow’s AEW Double or Nothing pay per view is the women’s world title affair between current champion Hikaru Shida and challenger Britt Baker. The official TNT Drama Twitter account has declared that if Baker manages to dethrone the Iron Lady they will change their handle to TNTDMDrama for 24 hours.

If Britt wins, we'll change our twitter name to TNTDMDrama for 24 hours — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) May 29, 2021

Ahead his TNT title defense against Lance Archer at Double or Nothing Miro also took to Twitter to issue a warning to the Murderhawk Monster following the events of last night’s Dynamite. He writes, “Lance, you know I can’t let your behavior go unchecked. Response is coming. Trust me.”