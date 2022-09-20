Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark tonight will feature The Trustbusters (Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, Ari Daivari) going up against Marcus Kross, GKM and Mike Magnum in six-man action. Madison Rayne will face Viva Van, Marina Shafir will go up against La Rosa Negra, and more.

The matches for tonight’s Dark were taped on August 21 from Universal Studios in Orlando. You can click here for spoilers.

The following line-up was announced for tonight’s Dark:

* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van

* Marina Shafir vs. La Rosa Negra

* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux

* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven

* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales

* Matt Sydal vs. JD Drake

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis

* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Alexander Moss and Zuka

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Ryan Matthews and Baliyan Akki

* The Trustbusters (Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, Ari Daivari) vs. Marcus Kross, GKM and Mike Magnum

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

