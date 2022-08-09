The Trustbusters will make their Trios debuts on tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will feature Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J of The Trustbusters going against Sonny Kiss, Xavier Walker and Zack Clayton.

Boudreaux, the former Harland of WWE NXT, made his debut on Dark last week with a win over Serpentico, then he defeated Casey Carrington on this week’s Elevation episode. Slim J and Daivari have both picked up recent Dark and Elevation singles wins, while they debuted as a tag team with a win over Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price last month, then defeated Eli Isom and Cheeseburger at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

Now the group will debut as a Trios team tonight. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan is said to be high up on the idea of the group, and there’s been talk that they will be a regular act for either company.

Tonight’s AEW Dark episode was taped this past Friday from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Below is the 9-match line-up for tonight:

* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Megan Meyers

* Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Joseline Navarro and Heather Reckless

* Ruby Soho, Athena and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Emi Sakura and Leva Bates

* Evil Uno and 10 vs. JD Drake and Peter Avalon

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Rohit Raju and Ren Jones

* Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry

* The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party vs. Sam Moore, Isaiah Broner, James Alexander and Brayden Lee

* Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J of The Trustbusters vs. Sonny Kiss, Xavier Walker and Zack Clayton

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

