— Los Americanos, the trio led by El Grande Americano, had their members officially named on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

During the broadcast, Joe Tessitore revealed that the masked luchadors previously known as El Grande Americano Dos and Tres are now called Bravo and Rayo. Bravo wears blue, while Rayo sports red, and together with Americano they form Los Americanos.

Bravo and Rayo have already been making their presence felt in recent months, assisting Americano and Dominik Mysterio. On this week’s show, the group teamed up in tag team action against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Los Americanos debut entrance 🔥🔥🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/JHoh1PZGR0 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) September 30, 2025

— John Cena’s final match is set to take place in Washington, DC on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The company officially confirmed the location during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

— On a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff reflected on the nWo’s 2002 WWE debut, a storyline that brought the faction in with the goal of “killing” WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Vince McMahon’s storyline of bringing in the nWo: “No matter how smart you are, no matter how creative you are, no matter how much everybody thinks you’re a freaking genius, you’re still going to come up with some really stupid ideas. This was Vince’s stupid idea. Whether it was his idea originally and he just forced everybody to go along with it, or whether he took two or three ideas that he heard and he liked and tried to merge them and meld them together, as you said. And this is what they ended up with? Either way, it was stupid. It was really stupid.

“And it’s one of — I mean, you notice my top five reasons, they were all kind of interconnected. I mean, it really was the setup of the story, and now we’re talking about the premise of the story. The premise of the story is ridiculous. Nobody bought into it. It didn’t fit Vince’s character. No matter how much he tried to twist and turn the character and, ‘He’s the evil, maniacal one!’ All right, you can try to sell that, and some people will buy it. First five rows will buy it. After you get past the first five rows of ticket buyers, ain’t buying that s**t. So it was a bad idea that only got worse in execution. But yeah, right out of the chute, it just stunk the joint up.”

On diluting the brand and whether it could’ve been restored: “You’re only limited by your own lack of creativity and/or patience. Could it have come back? Absolutely, absolutely it could have come back. But it would have taken time, it would have taken a lot of planning. It would take it a lot of patience. You’d have to let it breathe. You’d have to let it go away. You’d have to let people mourn to the extent that they were even willing to mourn. At that point, most people were willing to just go, “Yay, finally, it’s over.’

“But you’d have to get to the point where, to a degree, absence would start to make the heart grow just a little fonder, if not more forgiving. And then find a way to bring it back. And there would probably be a dozen ways you could come up with by tomorrow that would start to sound exciting. Sure it could have. But nobody wanted it bad enough, nobody saw the future in it at all. And if they did they were probably looking at a very short term, ‘Let’s get a hot three months out of it, see what we can do. It it lasts, great. If not, so what? We made some money, move along. Let’s do another one somewhere down the road.’ But yeah, it could have been resurrected.”

— Tommy Dreamer believes GUNTHER would make an ideal opponent for Brock Lesnar, calling it a matchup that could significantly benefit the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Dreamer said a showdown with Lesnar would give GUNTHER a major boost — especially if he were able to defeat “The Beast Incarnate.” He said,

“Brock doesn’t need the rub of anybody. If this is a statement for GUNTHER, obviously I look at the future of WWE [in] 2026… a main drawing person is no longer going to be with us and that person’s name is John Cena, where these big matches we have, what we can be doing will no longer be available.”

He continued, “So if this is a match for GUNTHER and Brock, I’m all in on it because if it’s somebody who could use that rub to beat the man who beat everybody, that is something that could definitely benefit a GUNTHER.”

Lesnar is reportedly expected to be off TV for a while following his win over John Cena, with a Royal Rumble return likely.

— And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel: Perth lineup below:

* Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton

* John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors