The legendary Undertaker recently sat-down with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how the Phenom feels about the current WWE storyline between The Bloodline, and who he believes is the breakout star of the angle, Sami Zayn. Check out Taker’s full thoughts on the Honorary Uce in the highlights below.

Why he’s a big fan of Sami Zayn in the Bloodline:

Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.

How he has become an even bigger star because of it: