The Undertaker has sent a message of support to Octagón Jr. as the AAA star begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery from a frightening injury suffered at a recent television taping.

Octagón Jr. was stretchered from the arena following a scary landing during the second week of AAA Noche de Los Grandes tapings at the end of May.

While the injury is expected to keep him sidelined for several months, reports indicate the outcome could have been far worse given the nature of the incident.

As the popular AAA star continues his recovery, WWE Hall of Famer and WWE LFG coach The Undertaker took to social media to publicly send his well wishes.

“I would like to take this time to wish a speedy recovery to Octagón Jr. and thank him for his hard work and dedication to AAA,” Undertaker wrote. “We know you’ll be back better than ever and we look forward to having you return to the locker room.”

A classy gesture from “The Deadman.”

The injury occurred during a high-stakes bout at the taping, where Octagón Jr. was competing in a five-way match to determine the next challenger for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Despite the unfortunate ending for Octagón Jr., the match continued and Lince Dorado ultimately emerged victorious, earning himself a future championship opportunity against reigning AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix.

For now, Octagón Jr.’s in-ring future remains on hold as he focuses on recovery.

I would like to take this time to wish a speedy recovery to Octagón Jr. and thank him for his hard work and dedication to @luchalibreaaa. We know you’ll be back better than ever and we look forward to having you return to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Gd32jX1WM1 — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 9, 2026

Parece ser que Octagón Jr. sufrió una lesión grave de cuello en la Fatal 5 Way de Noche de los Grandes, que se grabó para la semana que viene. Se tuvo que ir en camilla en medio del combate. Por Dios, que no sea tan grave como parece 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/btgzvRzK3m — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) May 31, 2026