The legendary Undertaker recently chatted with Sports Illustrated about the final match of Ric Flair, which will see the Nature Boy team with Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The Deadman states that he didn’t really want to see Flair wrestle again, but wishes his old friend well in his final outing. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he personally didn’t want to see Flair wrestle again, but hopes that the final match is a fitting ending chapter:

I love this business and I’ve dedicated the past 30-plus years of my life to it, but knowing how my body feels after my career, I don’t know how he’s doing it. Flair is on a whole other level. It wasn’t long ago he was on his deathbed. This world is better with Flair in it. Personally, I don’t want to see it. I’m happy he’s doing well. I wish the best for him, and I hope he gets everything out of it that he wants.

Says he was never in the running to be Flair’s final opponent: