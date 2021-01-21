The Undertaker appeared on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience and admitted that he struggles to enjoy the current WWE product.

Taker was asked if he still follows and enjoys the current WWE product. He said he still watches, but struggles to enjoy the show.

“I try [to enjoy it as a fan]. It’s tough for me because the product has changed so much and it’s kind of soft,” Taker said.

Taker immediately agreed with Rogan that he’ll “probably” get in trouble for the previous comment.

“I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it,” he added. “It is what it is. But to the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I’m good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance right now.”

