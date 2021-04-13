The legendary Undertaker recently appeared on the Victory Over Injury podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how difficult it was for him to finally call it quits, but adds that he is now at peace with that decision. Hear the Deadman’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he had come to peace with the decision:

“I’d already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn’t say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot.”

Admits it was a tough moment but assures fans he’s finished:

“It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you’re going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. ‘I might have one more in me.’ No, that was it.”

