On the new Brothers of Destruction documentary on the WWE Network WWE legends Undertaker and Kane reflect on Brock Lesnar ending the Deadman’s famous WrestleMania streak, and reveal that they think it should have been Roman Reigns. Highlights are below.

Kane’s reaction to Lesnar ending the streak:

My reaction, when I was watching, I thought the finish got messed up. I was like, ‘they’re going to restart the match or something because something got screwed up.’ They didn’t. I walked out of the room. I was literally so mad about it. I know that the streak wasn’t something that anybody had ever planned and it was just something that had kind of organically evolved, but it had become a part of WrestleMania lore at that point.

Undertaker talks Vince McMahon going back and forth on his decision:

I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over. Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he’s changed his mind. man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it’s your show, it’s your call. If you’re sure about it, then that’s what we’ll do.

Both men agreed they thought Roman would have been a better choice:

UNDERTAKER: I thought there would be somebody, like Roman Roman would have been, I think Roman would have been fine. KANE: Yeah. I just feel that it would have made a Roman, you know, it would have put even more luster on that.

(Special thanks to Fightful for the transcription)