In addition to the new shirts you can purchase, The Undertaker and Snoop Dogg took part in a live Instagram video to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Streak, Sasha Banks, and Paul Bearer. Below are some of the highlights from the video. You can also watch the video in its entirety by clicking on the video above.

On Snoop Dogg’s special vehicle:

Undertaker: I hear you have a car with a pretty interesting name. Tell us about the “Undertaker.”

Snoop Dogg: Yeah, hey man, The Undertaker is special. It looks like a hearse but it just feels like you. When he sent it, he was like ‘this the Undertaker’ and I was like, ‘Yeah you right.’ It just felt like you, you know what I’m saying? Its cold, it shows up when it has to, and its always big when its necessary.

On the size of Hell In A Cell he threw Mick Foley off of:

Undertaker: That one was 15 foot, I think? It was too big to throw someone off of, I can tell you that. Its better to be the throw-er than the throw-ee.

On which WrestleMania stands out for him:

Undertaker: It has to be WrestleMania 25 with Shawn Michaels. I’m sure you’ve experienced the same thing when you’re making music, you just know when things are clicking, right? That night everything was just perfect. You had the incredible energy from the crowd. Michaels was at the top of his game. We were in the zone, man. That’s the best example I could ever give anybody about being in the zone – that night in Houston, WrestleMania 25. That was the shit.

On who the next “Undertaker” is:

Undertaker: I tell you what, and it has nothing to do with gimmicks, but I’m really enjoying what the Fiend is doing, man. He’s like that 1990 Undertaker. He’s catching people off guard and doing things that people aren’t used to seeing. What he’s doing is real savvy too. Its deep – thought provoking. Everybody can wrestle, you know? But you have to be able to captivate people’s imagination. You have to have them invested in what you’re doing. If you’re not doing that, you’re just going out there and tearing your body up and you won’t be there long. But, I’m real excited about what he’s doing and I think he’s that “next level” guy.

On Women’s Wrestling:

Undertaker: Man, [Sasha Banks] killing it – and that whole division, man. You know, my wife was a wrestler. They didn’t put the… interest in her, but you know, my wife fought every day for that extra minute or a little bit of recognition. And it is so nice to see the women now, and to main event WrestleMania. And deliver, that’s the thing, right? They deliver. That stuff with Sasha Banks and Bayley… that’s good stuff man. I don’t care if you’re a man or a woman, that’s just good story, good action, and its top level, man. I’ve got no problem with it.

Snoop Dogg: I love it, man. I love seeing that the industry can grow – and that the woman can bring it. Don’t just give an opportunity, but when given the opportunity, they make the most of it.

On the Streak being broken:

Undertaker: Yeah, it kind of took on a life of its own, you know? Like here’s the main event, but who’s going after the streak? Like if you don’t get the main event and you don’t win the Rumble, that was the next thing guy’s want, you know? ‘I want the Undertaker, I want to try to get the streak.’ It put me in a great position because then I didn’t have to take up both spots, because it was meant to be all to itself. It was cool, man, you know, everybody loses sometimes. It is what it is.

Snoop Dogg: Right, that’s a part of life. Hey, it ain’t a loss, its a lesson. Everybody takes a hit, its just a lesson.

Undertaker: Absolutely. It made me adapt to what I was doing. That was great, by the way, I’m going to steal that. ‘It ain’t a loss, its a lesson.’

Snoop Dogg on being accepted by wrestling fans:

Snoop Dogg: The energy is different [than music fans]. They’re diehards. When you come into this world and you ain’t legit, they’ll let you know. You know what I mean? So to be accepted and to be appreciated it means a lot, because they know I come from the days of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and Junkyard Dog. Way back in the day, when my grandfather showed me about wrestling back in the 70s. So I’ve got the long tradition, so when I come in, they know its official. It ain’t just a gimmick, but me loving the sport and loving the people that’s in it, then getting the same feeling back.

Undertaker: Yeah, absolutely. I knew you were a big time fan when you had shown up to Orlando. You guys had the grill going. Now, I know what part of the grill was about…

Snoop Dogg: Yeah!

Undertaker: … But I was like, that man when he comes to WrestleMania he just breaks out the grill. That’s next level shit right there.

On Sasha Banks:

Snoop Dogg: That’s the same day that I brought Sasha to her first wrestling event. That was her first one ever. She was 9 or 10-years-old. That’s what I’m saying, man. Out of my family, you wouldn’t even expect that, but my little cousin fell in love with it because her father loved it so much and we loved it so much. She was like, ‘you know what, for everybody in the family who couldn’t be a wrestler, I’m about to go be one and I’m gonna be a good one.’

On Snoop Dogg being compared to Undertaker:

Snoop Dogg: My friends call me the Undertaker of rap.

Undertaker: Yeah well… Hey, you could be called a lot worse. Hey, they call you that because you buried everybody else, dude. You buried that all, brother. You took 9 out of 10 people and you say rap, their minds go to you first. Guarantee it. But I mean, you’ve crossed over so many different genres, and the biggest thing is you stayed relevant. Well, not relevant, you stayed more than relevant. And to do that in your industry for 27 years… I’m not going to bad mouth anybody, but you have the flavor of the weeks come out with one song and they get a little bit of play, then they gone. Gone. You don’t hear from them again. But 27 years dude… you ain’t slowing down either.

On working with Paul Bearer:

Snoop Dogg: I want to give a shout out, rest in peace, to your manager, man. I loved him.

Undertaker: Yeah, he was so awesome man. He was so perfect for… He was so instrumental early on in the development of the Undertaker. I took a big roll of the dice, because I looked at what everybody else was doing. Everybody else was cutting that normal ‘Well, let me tell you something, brother!’ You know, that over the top loud shoutin’ shit. That’s what everybody else was doing. Actually, I know you identify with it, you were always the one, like…

Snoop Dogg: Laid back.

Undertaker: You weren’t angry. You were chill. That resonated with people. And it still does to this day. In my approach, I’m going to talk low and I’m going to talk slow. When you do that, what do people do? They lean forward, right? They pay attention. They want to know ‘what’s he saying?’ Then I had Paul Bearer there *laughs* who is the complete opposite.

Snoop Dogg: He was off the hook. He was off the chain.

Undertaker: Right? So, it was such a cool mix with his squeaky high voice. He’d get people worked up, then you’d have the closer. ‘I’mma take your ass and bury you six feet under. Worms will eat your rotten soul.’ Paul was awesome. I owe him so much. It hurt me when we split up. That wasn’t my idea. I thought we had a few years left before something like that was going to happen. He was a good dude. Loved playing practical jokes on him.

On Paul Bearer’s Job Before Wrestling:

Undertaker: A lot of people didn’t know, but he was a legit mortician.

Snoop Dogg: What?

Undertaker: You didn’t know that?

Snoop Dogg: Hell no.

Undertaker: Check this out. When I debuted back in 90, Brother Love [would] come out with me. So, at the time, Brother Love was still working and writing so he couldn’t come out in the towns with me so they had to find me a manager. So, Rick Rude tells Vince about this guy in Dallas (who was Percy Pringle at the time) and said he’s a great manager, right? So, they’re interviewing him to be my manager, but he’s got no clue. They asked him in the interview process, ‘well, you got any more skills? You play music or do this or do that?’ And he goes, ‘well, I’m a licensed mortician.’ And the whole room just busted out laughing, right? Because they’re looking for a manager FOR ME. Are you kidding me? It was destiny man. It was supposed to be. He had that big blonde manager hair, so they died it black and slicked it back and the rest is history.

On their partnership being more symbolic than just wrestler/manager:

Snoop Dogg: By ya’ll doing what you did, you made other’s think ‘ying yang.’ Instead of making the managers sound like the wrestlers, you go ‘I’m this way so you’re that way.’ It changed after that.

Undertaker: Oh yeah. We were so tightly intertwined together that I don’t think anyone even thought of him as my manager. I mean, it was like Batman and Robin. They were together.

Snoop Dogg: Inseparable. Its like, we depended on seeing ya’ll together. If you ain’t together it don’t feel right.

If you use any of the quotes provided, please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com