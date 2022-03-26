NASCAR issued the following press release announcing that WWE legend The Undertaker will be the Honorary Pace Car Driver for this Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Cup Series showdown at Circuit of the Americas. Full details can be found below.

WWE LEGEND THE UNDERTAKER TO DRIVE PACE CAR AT SUNDAY’S ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE GRAND PRIX NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE

WWE Legend The Undertaker will serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series showdown at Circuit of The Americas. WWE

Circuit of The Americas is “resurrecting” one of WWE’s biggest names for this weekend’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The Undertaker will descend upon NASCAR at COTA on Sunday to lead the field to the green flag as Honorary Pace Car driver.

“I am honored to be the Honorary Pace Car driver at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin,” said Calaway. “It’s a big week for Texas with WrestleMania in Dallas on April 2 and April 3, and I am excited to kick it off at Circuit of The Americas.”

Houston, Texas-native Mark Calaway, best known as “The Undertaker,” is one of WWE’s most popular and enduring figures and a pop culture icon. He is a multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time tag-team champion and a Royal Rumble Match winner. Next week, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.