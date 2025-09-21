Stephanie McMahon-Levesque will take her rightful place in pro wrestling history next year.

Prior to the main event of WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker came out as ‘The American Bad Ass’ on his motorcycle for special appearance.

Undertaker approached Stephanie McMahon in the crowd and tells her he saw her last week at Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford and now he sees her here tonight. He asks if she’s stalking him.

He then surprises her with the news that she is being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Are you ready?” he asked her, before surprising her with the exciting news.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

What a moment! 🙌 The Undertaker just revealed that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in 2026! pic.twitter.com/3P7zuOSKah — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025