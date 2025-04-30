The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Backstage, he confronted Oba Femi, declaring that NXT is his yard — but warned that some guys from WWE LFG are on their way.

As the camera panned, Shiloh Hill, Anthony Luke, and Jasper Troy were revealed standing beside Femi. Oba responded confidently, saying he welcomes the challenge.

“This is your yard… for now.” While @Obaofwwe is at the top now, @undertaker warns the champ to keep his head on a swivel… 👀 #WWELFG #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OEPxFiTLXS — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams addressed both the NXT Universe and Joe Hendry. Boasting about his recent Hollywood moment with a cameo in the All American season finale on The CW Network, Williams also took another verbal jab at Hendry. Following his surprise attack on Hendry at the conclusion of TNA Rebellion 2025, Williams shifted focus, proclaiming his intention to pursue a one-on-one match against Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. However, that plan isn’t happening just yet.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava interrupted to reprimand Williams for his unsanctioned actions at TNA Rebellion. In response, Williams claimed he had outgrown NXT, boldly calling himself the biggest star in both NXT and TNA. Ava acknowledged his ambitions but made it clear that if Williams wants a title shot, he’ll have to earn it — by winning a 25-man Battle Royal on May 6. The winner of that match will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT Battleground in Tampa, Florida.

“Trick Williams is bigger than NXT…and after Sunday I’m the biggest Superstar at TNA too.”@_trickwilliams is going OFF! 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lplmscJsU6 — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match – 25-Man Battle Royal: Timothy Thatcher, Chris Island, Shiloh Hill, Ridge Holland, Sean Legacy, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Ethan Page, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, Trick Williams, Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen, Shawn Spears, Je’Von Evans, Eddy Thorpe, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, Lexis King, Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson Dupont to compete.

* NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contenders Match: Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace

* Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan

* Joe Hendry, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. three members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, & Osiris Griffin)