During a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker reacted to Triple H headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Triple H going into the Hall of Fame: “Regardless of what people think, he is not going to put himself in the Hall of Fame. And if there’s anybody that is up there that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame — now I know he’s there in DX, but that’s completely different, right? But his resume speaks for itself. Anybody that understands anything about wrestling, he’s a first ballot Hall of Fame guy, but he is not going to put himself in there. And it’s just — there’s just certain people, it’s not a Hall of Fame if they’re not in it. And it has to be done. It has to, it had to be done.”

On backlash to Triple H going in: “And you know, all the jagoffs that have nothing to do but to get on social media sites and — you know, what? Screw them. It had to be done.”

On a recent edition of his “Bro Down” podcast, Vince Russo took issue with Paul Heyman, a man many regard as one of wrestling’s greatest talkers. He said,

“I don’t like Paul Heyman. It’s very hard for me to be objective when it comes to Paul. I think the dude has been cutting the same freaking exact promo for the last decade, man.

“It’s so one dimensional, it’s always the same thing. I think he freakin’ overacts. I am not a big Paul Heyman fan like everybody else. I am sorry, that’s my opinion.”

Heyman returned to WWE programming in 2012 after six years away to serve as the advocate for Brock Lesnar and later aligned with CM Punk.

Today, Heyman remains an ally of Punk on-screen but also serves as the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, who has become an adversary of Punk.

A triple threat match, alongside Seth Rollins, has been rumored for WrestleMania 41, leaving fans to question whose side Heyman will be on.