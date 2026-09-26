The Undertaker brought some of his trademark WWE theatrics to a recent Savannah Bananas Banana Ball game.

The WWE Hall of Famer made a special appearance at the event, complete with his iconic entrance music, druids and smoke filling the stadium. “The Deadman” then emerged carrying his familiar urn before making his way onto the field.

While the presentation featured plenty of elements from his legendary WWE character, The Undertaker did not wear his traditional long black coat and hat. He has previously said that he does not intend to put the full Undertaker gear back on following his retirement from the ring.

The Undertaker also isn’t the first retired WWE legend to get involved with the Savannah Bananas, as the popular exhibition baseball team has featured other wrestling personalities at its games in the past.