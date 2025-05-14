The identity of The High Ryze was unveiled on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During Tuesday night’s show, Wes Lee, along with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe, adopted the name before Lee’s match against Tony D’Angelo.

The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley made a special appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to build excitement for the upcoming finale of WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats.

They were joined by Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling, who will face off in the finale at Madison Square Garden. The stakes are high, as the winner will earn a coveted spot on the NXT roster with an official contract. Dudley praised both competitors for making it this far but warned them that joining NXT means entering the most competitive women’s division in the industry — and that puts a target on their back.

Izzi Dame, Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, and other members of the NXT women’s locker room quickly surrounded the ring. The message was clear – whoever wins the contract won’t have an easy path once they step into NXT.

Tatum Paxley appeared emotionally unhinged on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, clearly affected by the recent releases of her friends Gigi Dolin and Shotzi. Backstage, she snapped after spotting Karmen Petrovic and Thea Hail in conversation, launching into a bitter rant about how friendships are pointless because people always end up leaving.

Paxley directed her anger toward Hail, which led to a match between the two. The bout ended in a disqualification when Paxley attempted to gouge Hail’s eye.

Even after the bell, Paxley continued her brutal assault until referees and officials rushed in to separate her from a battered Hail.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

* Sean Legacy vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

* OTM vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Conners

* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs

* Joe Hendry live in concert.

* A rap performance by Trick Williams.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the May 25th WWE NXT: Battleground pay-per-view event below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks Lorenzo