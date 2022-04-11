The legendary Undertaker spoke about former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt at the Superstore Axxess on WrestleMania weekend, where the Deadman praised his old WWE rival, even calling him a phenomenal talent. Taker later stated that he hopes the Eater of Worlds makes a return to WWE.

“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere. He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”

The Undertaker famously battled Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in California, one year after Taker’s streak ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar. There was later a feud between the Wyatt family and the Brothers of Destruction in 2015, but the Deadman never clashed with Wyatt during his Fiend phase. Check out his full comments from Axxess below.

The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt 😭 pic.twitter.com/LRDKc4yaYY — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) April 10, 2022

