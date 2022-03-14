WWE has released a new video featuring a quick interview with the legendary Undertaker, which sees the Deadman discuss the WrestleMania 38 title-for-title clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and who he thinks will walk away victorious. Highlights are below.

On Roman Reigns and his epic Universal title reign:

To have the title that long, it means you’re putting asses in seats, which is priority one. It’s a testament to his presentation of what he’s doing that it’s working. Because if it wasn’t that title reign wouldn’t be nearly as long as it has been. I’m really proud of Roman for the work that he’s put in. It’s really a testament to his passion for this business.

Says it is nice to see how much fun Lesnar is having on-screen:

On a personal aspect of ‘happy’ Brock, I mean, it’s cool to see that he’s having fun. To get that much personality out of Brock, you can tell that he’s having fun with what he’s doing but at ‘ding ding dang,’ Brock is Brock and somebody’s gonna get suplexed. Just as you can count on the sun rising and the sun setting, you could count on Brock suplexing somebody really rough.

Picks Reigns to win at WrestleMania over Lesnar

It’s hard to call I’m gonna go out on a limb and say, Roman in what possibly would be an upset.

