The Undertaker finally breaks his silence on one of his most wild moments as a professional wrestler.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a video clip of a House Show match he wrestled back in 2009, when the Deadman teamed up with Triple H to face Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes in tag team action. As seen in the clip, Undertaker is pumped up and even doses himself with water as he tries to hype up Triple H to make the hot tag. The spot has circulated on the internet for years as it is very non-Undertaker behavior.

But why was he so hyped? The former world champion reveals it was because he had way too much pre-workout.

This is what happens when take too much pre-workout! pic.twitter.com/DqmYrNQJr6 — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 9, 2024

