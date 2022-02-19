WWE announced early last week that the first inductee into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class would be the legendary Undertaker, whose career is widely recognized as one of the best in professional wrestling history.

The Deadman is a former seven-time world champion, a six-time tag champion, and a Royal Rumble winner in WWE. His best achievement was his incredible undefeated streak at WrestleMania that ended back in 2014 at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Regarding his induction Taker writes the following on Twitter: “Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF!”

As of this writing WWE has yet to announce anyone else for the 2022 class. Check out Taker’s tweet below.