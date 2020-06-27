The Undertaker Continues to Dominate WWE Network Viewing

The Undertaker continues to dominate the list of most-watched WWE Network programming.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the following list of top ten most-viewed shows for the past week:

1. The Last Ride, Chapter 5

2. The Last Ride, Chapter 4

3. Best of Adam Cole

4. The Last Ride, Chapter 1

5. WWE Backlash 2020

6. The Last Ride, Chapter 3

7. The Last Ride, Chapter 2

8. RAW Talk

9. Best of The Undertaker

10. The Last Ride Chapter 5 Post-Mortem episode with AJ Styles

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.