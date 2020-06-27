The Undertaker Continues to Dominate WWE Network Viewing

The Undertaker continues to dominate the list of most-watched WWE Network programming.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the following list of top ten most-viewed shows for the past week:
1. The Last Ride, Chapter 5
2. The Last Ride, Chapter 4
3. Best of Adam Cole
4. The Last Ride, Chapter 1
5. WWE Backlash 2020
6. The Last Ride, Chapter 3
7. The Last Ride, Chapter 2
8. RAW Talk
9. Best of The Undertaker
10. The Last Ride Chapter 5 Post-Mortem episode with AJ Styles
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea