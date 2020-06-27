 The Undertaker Continues to Dominate WWE Network Viewing

The Undertaker continues to dominate the list of most-watched WWE Network programming.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the following list of top ten most-viewed shows for the past week:

1. The Last Ride, Chapter 5
2. The Last Ride, Chapter 4
3. Best of Adam Cole
4. The Last Ride, Chapter 1
5. WWE Backlash 2020
6. The Last Ride, Chapter 3
7. The Last Ride, Chapter 2
8. RAW Talk
9. Best of The Undertaker
10. The Last Ride Chapter 5 Post-Mortem episode with AJ Styles

