The Undertaker addressed the necessity of Wrestlers Court during a recent appearance on Six Feet Under. He pushed back against the perception that it was merely a tool for bullying.

The court cases was like Jack Daniel was one of the main thing that was needed at the court cases. If you want to have your – it was fun. It was the boys, and it was the way of Taker handling and controlling the locker room in a playful way. But the damn hammer was down. It was no games. You knew.

Undertaker via Six Feet Under

R-Truth, who also spoke on the podcast, described Wrestlers Court as a blend of comedy and locker-room discipline, explaining that it served a more serious purpose.

It was a way of sending a message without having to be ultra heavy and like, dude, you’re screwing up here. Like, so we have – you have an option, and that’s a test as well as like how you receive this.

Undertaker via Six Feet Under

The Undertaker elaborated on the challenges of the WWE’s grueling road schedule, noting that it led to heightened tensions among crew members.

Back then we were on the road, worked all the time. People get a little short and they get a little high-strung sometimes. So you needed a little bit of levity sometimes in keeping everybody on the right plane. It wouldn’t be like, hey, you got to do this, you got to do that. But there is a decorum to what we do. Time is important, and respecting these guys in the locker room.

Undertaker via Six Feet Under

He also responded directly to accusations of bullying within the context of Wrestlers Court, clarifying its intent as an educational mechanism.

I think a lot of people hear – so many guys have talked about Wrestlers Court – and they think, oh man, it was a bullying thing. And it was like, no, it’s a way to let you know that you’re screwing up a little bit, and we’re just going to bring it to you in this manner. But you might want to get your shit together, because the next time we got to talk about this, it’s probably not going to be as pleasant. That’s it, right?

Undertaker via Six Feet Under

While acknowledging that some instances could become tense, he stressed that the overall objective was to handle issues without escalating them.

Some of the Wrestlers Courts, because there’s a lot, sometimes there was personal beefs in there and they could get a little tense. But the overall objective to Wrestlers Court was to handle an issue but not make it an issue.

Undertaker via Six Feet Under

Wrestlers Court has been a contentious subject in wrestling lore, with opinions divided on its applicability in modern wrestling culture.

H/T: www.ringsidenews.com for the transcript