“The Deadman” has noticed the changes in “The Best in the World” over the years.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio with fellow WWE LFG on A&E coach Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker spoke about CM Punk being a different person this time around in WWE.

“He’s actually very pleasant to be around,” he said of Punk these days compared to his initial run in WWE years ago. “It’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off of him.”

Undertaker continued, “Before he left the first time, he was very aloof, sometimes combative. One of those guys that wanted to fight for every hill, even if it wasn’t in a good way. Now, he’s cutting up with people, engaging in conversations. It tells me that’s probably a consistent thing for him now.”

Watch the complete discussion between The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley via the YouTube player embedded below.

