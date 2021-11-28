The legendary Undertaker was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics, which included The Deadman revealing a patriotic angle Vince McMahon pitched him. Highlights from Taker’s appearance can be found below.

Says Vince McMahon pitched an idea where he would take off his jacket and reveal an American flag, an idea that Taker hated:

“Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road. I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders. But when Vince [McMahon] presented that to me, I was like, ‘There is no way in heck I am gonna walk out there and open my coat with that flag’. [But] he thought it was so cool because it was the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag, right? And that was what was gonna make it cool. I was livid. I was like, ‘This is not what Undertaker does.’”

What he’s been doing since his last WWE appearance:

“I’m getting to do a lot of things I was never able to do. Even those last few years when I only had a handful of matches, but you’re kind of always still in the flow, kind of in the grind of keeping yourself ready and not planning any trips or anything.”

