– The Undertaker has made his debut on First We Feast’s popular “Hot Ones” series on YouTube. You can see the full episode below.

Filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taker munches on chicken wings and samples different hot sauces while talking with host Sean Evans.

First We Feast wrote the following in the YouTube description: “How will Big Evil match up in this rumble with the wings of death? Find out how the trench coat-wearing Deadman fares in the scoville inferno known as Hot Ones while answering questions about his early days performing under the name Commando, backstage locker room beef, the zen of motorcycling, Mike Tyson’s impact on professional wrestling, and how he wants his fans to remember him. Will the Lord of Darkness ascend from hell and survive the hottest hot sauces to ever enter the ring, or will he be buried alive in the chicken bone graveyard? From Death Valley… The Undertaker!”

– WWE continues to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary and prepare for his “Final Farewell” at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. As seen below, a new limited edition collector’s box has been released to honor The Deadman.

The $66.50 box includes an exclusive t-shirt, a 24×36 “Evolution of The Deadman” poster, vinyl figures of Taker and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, a Ministry of Darkness enamel pin, and a cosplay set with a replica tie, gloves, and mask. There are only 1,500 boxes being sold.

WWE has partnered with Bartlett Studio to release a new poster on Taker, which is the fourth entry in the Icons Of The Ring series. The 24×36 poster, designed by illustrator Jonathan Bartlett, is currently priced at $39.99 on the WWE Shop website. Each full-color poster is printed on heavyweight coated matte premium presentation bond paper. You can see the poster below.

WWE Shop is also selling other pins, posters and t-shirts for Taker’s 30th anniversary celebration. You can click here to save on your WWE Shop purchases.

