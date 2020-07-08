The Undertaker Featured In Latest Issue of Krash Magazine

The Undertaker is featured in the latest issue of Krash Magazine in Australia.
Below is a sneak peek at the piece, which was done to promote The Last Ride on the WWE Network:
Check out The @undertaker's interview with Krash Magazine highlighting the hit docuseries #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/YDSGzEYFeN
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 7, 2020
