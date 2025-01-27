“The Deadman” rises again … in WWE 2K25.

On Monday morning, an announcement was released regarding the special “Deadman Edition” of the new WWE 2K25 video game.

“The Deadman Rises… Again,” the WWE Games account announced via X this morning. “No one escapes the darkness when The Undertaker arrives. Rest in peace… or don’t. #WWE2K25.”

As noted, a tease for WWE 2K25 is expected on WWE Raw on Netflix tonight, with the official announcement following on Tuesday morning.

Check out the cover art of the “Deadman Edition” of WWE 2K25 below.