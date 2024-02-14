The legendary Undertaker spoke on a number of topics during the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, including his thoughts on top NXT prospect Bron Breakker.

To start, the Deadman says that Breakker has all the physical attributes, as well as the personality, to become a huge star for WWE.

He’s got it. Not only the physical attributes, but he has ‘it,’ he’s a personality and the it factor is important,” ‘Taker said on “Six Feet Under.” “It’s cool that they can take that much time with him, that shows how strong the roster really is. They let him develop, and develop, and develop, and now he is ready and he’ll move into a really good spot I’m sure.

Breaker is a former two-time NXT Champion and just captured the NXT tag team championship with Baron Corbin.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Taker spoke about his longtime friend/rival Shawn Michaels and the job he is doing running NXT’s creative.

What a freaking super job he’s doing down there. Shawn, when he was in his run and something went wrong, Shawn flipped a gasket … but he’s so chill down there. Matt Bloom, all those guys that are down there, they’re so nurturing. It’s crazy, it’s so well done.

The full Six Feet Under can be found below.

