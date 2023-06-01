WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with The Scottish Sun to promote his upcoming one-man shows in the UK, and had nothing but praise for Scottish Superstar Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Taker faced off early in Drew’s WWE run as Taker defeated him in just two minutes on the March 19, 2010 edition of WWE SmackDown. Years later, Taker teamed with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a win over Drew and Shane McMahon at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. Drew still seeks Taker’s advice, and Taker says it’s that thirst for knowledge that will ensure McIntyre stays on top for a long time.

“I think the world of Drew and I still don’t think he’s reached his full potential,” Taker said. “He has a couple of really massive runs left in him.

“It’s funny because when I show up to an event, there’s that group of guys who want to say they talked to me and it’s just lip service so they can say they were talking about things with The Undertaker. On the other hand, Drew has always sought me out with the most legitimate questions on how to improve. I always enjoy talking to him. He has always been someone that I like discussing the business with and trying to impart some of the things I did and make it work in this day and age. I don’t believe there’s ever been a time that I showed up and Drew didn’t at least ask me if I’ve been watching him and what suggestions I have.”

The Dead Man continued and commented on the drive within The Scottish Warrior.

“There’s a lot of people who get to where Drew is at and they think they have it figured out so they stop growing sometimes,” he said. “With Drew, he has this drive within him that he knows there’s more there for him and he wants to figure it out and be the very best he can be.”

