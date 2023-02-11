WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says he does still keep up with the WWE product, mainly to see what Bray Wyatt is up to.

Taker recently appeared on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends podcast and had major praise for the ongoing storyline with The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. He said:

“Yeah, I still watch the product. And, you know, obviously it’s kind of a no-brainer, I’m watching what Bray does. The Bloodline story is just phenomenal and, you know, obviously with the Elimination Chamber being in Montreal, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Sami Zayn and the job that he’s done in that story. But that Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling, it’s so well done, it’s what we do, that’s what we do at our best, we story tell. I think that whole thing has been done, I mean, just from the layers of how it started and bring The Usos into it and the uncertainty there and the bringing everything together where it’s just a well-oiled machine, till you can see the wheels loosening up and about to come off. And then with the thing with Sami, it’s really been well done, so obviously I watched those guys. Again, I’m always interested in what Bray Wyatt’s doing.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Taker had to say about his private message to Bray Wyatt at RAW 30, and why it’s not fair to compare their careers, and you can click here for his comments on if he has any regrets from his career.

