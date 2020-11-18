The legendary Undertaker was the latest guest on today’s edition of WWE The Bump, where the Deadman revealed that he’d love to work a program with former Universal champion, The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Undertaker throws out a number of possibilities, including a Swamp match, a Buried Alive match, or a bout at Alcatraz.

This iteration now, the possibilities are endless. He’s really taken his character to the next level. It’s original and so different from what everybody else does. It’s so thought provoking and it draws emotion from people. I would love to work a program with The Fiend. My goodness, there’s no telling what kind of matches we would come up, just due to the strength of his career and obviously The Undertaker character, it would have been something else. It might have been a Buried Alive, Swamp Match, Alcatraz, the possibilities would be limitless with those two characters.

Taker and Wyatt previously faced off at WrestleMania 31. You can watch the full episode of The Bump below. (H/t and transcribed by Fightful)