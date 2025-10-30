Speaking on the latest episode of the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, WWE legend The Undertaker shared a few stories that gave fans a rare glimpse behind the mystique of The Deadman persona.

During the podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he recently accidentally wrecked a fan’s car. He said,

“So, couple weeks ago, I’m at Whole Foods. I went to buy some steaks, right? I was going to grill some steaks, and I’m parked. I backed into a spot at Whole Foods, and you get stopped a couple of times in the store. So, now, I’m a bit late. So, I get in, throw the steaks in the truck, I jump in, and I pull out. The truck is so high that I didn’t see the car next to me. I ran right over the front end of this car. My back wheels ran right over the hood. Unbelievably, it was a fan. They were like, ‘This is one of the greatest days of my life, man. I need a new car, but this is cool.’”

During the same podcast, ‘Taker commented on always trying to keep kayfabe alive. He said,

“It paid off, I guess, but once I started being The Undertaker, everything was focused around that character. I always wanted people — even if they knew I wasn’t really dead — to look at me and think, ‘Yeah, I’m not messing with that guy.’ There’s something different about him. So, I didn’t do a lot of media or interactions. I lived that character.”

“People always ask how I lived it, and yeah, I really did. Like now, I’ve got yellow tennis shoes on and jeans, but back then, if you saw me at the airport without my wrestling gear, there’d still be no doubt who I was. I was always dressed in black. I kept it going, and I lived it. That’s the way I approached it because the character is so unique and so different.”

“I didn’t want people to see me on TV and think, ‘Whoa, that’s death,’ and then run into me in public wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a fedora and go, ‘Huh? That’s b*******. I’m able now to obviously have a little more personality and not be so deadpan with the character, so that’s fun.”

“You know, I think sometimes I get a little overexposed for not being able to actually go and have a match. It just becomes difficult. You’ll get your naysayers like, ‘Oh, well, you got the old man out there doing stuff.’ You know, it’s like, well, there must be a reason they keep asking, right? But yeah, I like my role. For years, I didn’t interact at all with the fans, and now I’ll do signings every once in a while.”

“I don’t do a lot of them, but I do enough to get out there. I also do my One Deadman Show, which is a really cool experience for a wrestling fan and an Undertaker fan, because you actually get to hear a lot of the stories — even things that I don’t say on my podcast or someone else’s podcast. In the One Deadman Show, we take the phones and don’t allow recording, so you really get an uncensored experience. That’s pretty rad for a fan.”

