The Undertaker recently reflected on Bron Breakker’s viral spear on IShowSpeed during the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

IShowSpeed made his official WWE in-ring debut in that match, stepping in for Akira Tozawa, who was attacked backstage and ruled unable to compete. During his brief appearance, Speed was taken down by a thunderous spear from Breakker — a moment that quickly made the rounds on social media.

On the latest episode of the “Six Feet Under” podcast, both Breakker and The Undertaker revisited the moment. The Deadman praised the execution of the spear, calling it one of the best he’s seen in WWE and going as far as to say the move should be Breakker’s signature — and his alone — going forward. He said,

“I think we were watching it first on TV and everybody jumped up. I don’t jump up, bro. I’m just saying. I don’t jump. I don’t get up… Me and my daughter — everybody was high-fiving each other. You bent him in half so bad… No disrespect, but I mean, he’s a little light in the ass to be hit by somebody that hits like you do… I said, ‘They should take the spear from everybody else.’ I know there’s probably some people that probably take exception to that, but I was like, ‘Man, that should be his solely.’ Dude, his head almost hit his feet.”

Two months have passed since the reveal of the alliance between Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker — an unexpected faction that has since welcomed Bronson Reed into the mix.

During a recent appearance on the “Six Feet Under” podcast, Breakker discussed how the partnership came together. He shared that it was Paul “Triple H” Levesque who broke the news to him backstage, just moments before his Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He said,

“Well, going into the weekend, I know we got the ‘Mania match. Fatal 4-Way, it’s my first ‘Mania, that’s my focus going into — I’m not thinking about Raw. I don’t even know if I’m gonna be on TV… I’m warming up for the match, we’re next. I’m in Gorilla and you know, Hunter and I are sort of building up this relationship… So I’m warming up for ‘Mania, we’re next. I mean, I wanna say the first guy in our match’s entrance has hit, and I’m waiting for my music and he comes around and we do our normal routine and then he’s like, ‘Ah, you know what’s going on?’ I was like, ‘No.’ Right before ‘Mania match. He was like, bam, bam, bam, bam. ‘See ya,’ and my music and I’m like (shocked) … I’m very humbled by it, I’m very thankful to, you know, be in this position, because I know how big of an opportunity that it is. This might be the only big chance like this…”

Abyss was a cornerstone of TNA Wrestling during the promotion’s early years and its Spike TV era, capturing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and several other titles throughout his run.

Now working behind the scenes as a WWE producer, Abyss is also featured as a playable character in the WWE 2K25 Dunks & Destruction pack.

During a recent episode of his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed that he has long advocated for Abyss to make an appearance in the Royal Rumble. He said,

“One that I’ve been trying for years, and it’s just not going to happen — I keep trying to get Abyss into the Royal Rumble.”

His guest, Kevin Owens, responded, “It came so close one year.”

“I know. Just one,” Cody replied.

Owens added with a laugh, “I think it’s too late. He’s lost too much weight. Putting him in the ring at this point, the way he walks, would be illegal. We love Chris.”

Both Cody and Owens wrapped up the segment by offering high praise for Abyss’s work as a producer in WWE.

