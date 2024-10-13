The Undertaker believes a match between GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar would only help to elevate the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker lavished praise on GUNTHER and expressed his desire to see him compete in a match against the Beast Incarnate.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On wishing he could’ve wrestled GUNTHER: “I told him that the other day I saw him… it’s been a couple of a few weeks now when I saw him in Austin. I said, ‘Man, I would have drawn a lot of money with you.’ And he was very gracious. And it’s like, ‘Thank you.’ He was very gracious and thanked me. And I told him, I said, ‘You’re my guy.’ He goes, ‘I hear–‘ You know, he’s got his accident. He goes, ‘I hear you’ve said really nice things about me.’ I said, ‘Yeah, don’t screw it up.’”

On potential Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER match: “Yep, it would propel GUNTHER to even another level to work a program with Brock. To the heights that I think Brock could bring him to would be — make him untouchable. Because he already has — he has his own style, he has his own pace, and everything else. But to work with somebody a beast like Brock would push him to levels that I’m not sure there’s anybody on the roster right now that does that.”