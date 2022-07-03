Last night’s UFC 276 main event saw Israel Adesanya successfully defend the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the show’s headliner. Prior to the bout, Adesanya paid homage to the legendary Undertaker by mimicking his entrance, something that caught the attention of the Phenom and wrestling fans around the world.

Top MMA journalist Ariel Helwani asked Undertaker about the entrance and stated the following: “I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

As previously reported, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Pat McAfee all attended UFC 276, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The venue was very close to the MGM Grand Arena, which is where Money In The Bank took place.