Last night latin rap sensation and frequent WWE competitor Bad Bunny held a concert from the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas, which featured a surprise appearance from the legendary Undertaker.

The Deadman showed up in his American Badass persona and rode a motorcycle around the venue before saluting Bad Bunny on stage. He would then drive off as the crowd cheered. The American Airlines Arena tweeted out a video of the spot. Check it out below.

Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/59PA9VckvB — aacenter (@AACenter) February 20, 2022

It was recently announced that the Undertaker would be the first inductee into the 2022 Hall of Fame class.